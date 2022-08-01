Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 11,200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 216.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

