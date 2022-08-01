Fagan Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

MRO stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

