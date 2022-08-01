Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,374,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

