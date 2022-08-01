Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

