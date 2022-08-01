Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.07 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

