Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $410.97 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.01.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

