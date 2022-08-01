Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 7,795 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.32 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

