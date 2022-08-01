Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.