Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.98 on Monday. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

