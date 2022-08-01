Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $59,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

