Fear 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $395,001.00 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $395,001.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

