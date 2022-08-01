FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

