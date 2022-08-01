Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY22 guidance at $4.55-4.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $211.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ferrari by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 90.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

