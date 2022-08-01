Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 2,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97.

