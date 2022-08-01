Financial Comparison: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 2.69 $16.34 million $1.79 10.05 Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.06 $62.90 million $2.71 7.74

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 26.60% 10.61% 0.76% Independent Bank 28.08% 15.18% 1.27%

Summary

Independent Bank beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Tracy, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, California, and Sacramento. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

