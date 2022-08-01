Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

