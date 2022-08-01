Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,778,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS NUMV opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

