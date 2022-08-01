Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 219,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $564,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

