Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01.

Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

