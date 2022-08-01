Firo Price Tops $2.84 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $4.50 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00012250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.03 or 0.07041066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00148371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00255478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00690176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00590877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005724 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,336,431 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.