First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

