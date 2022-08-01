First Foundation Advisors Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

