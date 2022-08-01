First Foundation Advisors Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $142.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

