First Foundation Advisors Purchases 3,917 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

