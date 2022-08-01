First Foundation Advisors Purchases 64,190 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

DIS stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

