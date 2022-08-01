First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,266 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 765,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 380,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

