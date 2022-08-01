First Foundation Advisors Sells 790 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $191.40 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

