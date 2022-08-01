First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

LMT stock opened at $413.81 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

