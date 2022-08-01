First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First National has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

