First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $37.41.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
