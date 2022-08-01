First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

Shares of FN opened at C$37.48 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.94%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

