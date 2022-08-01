First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $70.25 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

