Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

