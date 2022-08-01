Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.67 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

