Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25,287.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 581.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

