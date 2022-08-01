Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 273,512 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Arconic worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARNC opened at $30.21 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

