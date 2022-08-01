Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

