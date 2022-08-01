FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.51. 345,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.