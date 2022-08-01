ForTube (FOR) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

