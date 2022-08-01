Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $432,378.66 and approximately $32,636.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00627966 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016967 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Fractal Coin Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
