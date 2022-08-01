Franklin Electric (FELE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) recently:

7/30/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2022 – Franklin Electric had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Franklin Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Franklin Electric is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

