Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. 1,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

