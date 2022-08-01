Frax One Day Volume Reaches $13.86 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $13.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00630340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,466,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

