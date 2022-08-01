Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($34.94).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,550 ($18.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4,305.56. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($34.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,357.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,317.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

