Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.97. Frontline shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 45,796 shares trading hands.
FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontline by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
