Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.97. Frontline shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 45,796 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontline by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.