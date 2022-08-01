FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 446,519 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

