FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Stake Raised by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 3.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 199,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNOV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,092. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.