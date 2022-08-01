FTX Token Price Hits $30.61 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $76.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $30.61 or 0.00132185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004423 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,712,739 coins and its circulating supply is 134,843,402 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

