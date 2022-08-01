Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.21 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

A number of brokerages have commented on FLL. B. Riley lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

