FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0012 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $717,660.35 and $758.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00254143 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,906,846 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.